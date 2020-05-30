ARKANSAS: In a tragic incident, a nine-year-old boy was killed after he was apparently mauled by dogs while getting the mail.

The incident was reported in Arkansas, a state of the United States (US).

The boy, identified by a family friend as Robby Taylor, was reported missing at 9.15am on Thursday from his home in Mount Vernon, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

When the boy failed to come home from what was supposed to be a quick trip to the mailbox after a few minutes, his mother went looking for him but could not find him.

The mother said she saw several dogs running from a field near her home, and Taylor was later found dead from ‘an apparent dog attack,’ the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators who responded to the scene questioned two people in connection to the dog mauling, but no arrests were made.

The Conway Animal Shelter took custody of two dogs from a home off Chambers Lane. The animals will be quarantined pending the outcome of the investigation.

Although the authorities have not yet commented on the breed of the dogs, however, a fund raising campaign launched by the family described it as pit bull.

‘Robby was walking to the mailbox at his home in Mount Vernon and was attacked by 2 loose pit bulls that ended up taking his life,’ the woman describing herself as the mother’s best friend wrote. ‘His family will forever be at a loss and changed from this horrible tragedy.’

The boy is survived by his parents and two siblings

