Boy, 8, murdered after being ‘sexually assaulted’ in Mandi Bahauddin

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: An eight-year-old boy was killed after allegedly being subjected to sexual assault in Sohawa area of Mandi Bahauddin, police said on Sunday.

They said the body of the minor was found at an under-construction building in the same locality.

Identified as Taimor, the boy had left home to buy toffees from a neighbourhood shop and disappeared. On being approached, the police launched a hunt to trace the whereabouts of the boy who was later found murdered.

Read More: Police nab retired teacher who ‘raped’ student in Khairpur

His body was shifted to a hospital for medical examination.

On July 14, a six-month old boy was recovered from Mandi Bahauddin after he was abducted a night before by a woman, according to the police.

Read More: Faisalabad traffic warden booked for ‘raping’ lady constable

The child was abducted from a house in Hassanpura while his parents were asleep. An FIR of the incident was registered. According to the district police officer, the child was rescued after a search operation lasting the entire night.

Comments

comments