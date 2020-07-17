Faisalabad traffic warden booked for ‘raping’ lady constable

FAISALABAD: Police have registered an FIR against a traffic warden for allegedly subjecting a woman constable to sexual assault in Faisalabad.

According to a spokesperson for the police, the case was registered on the victim warden’s complaint.

She told the police that the accused threatened to kill and get her sacked from service if she opted for legal action against him.

The spokesperson said the chief traffic officer has put Mubashir under suspension and ordered an inquiry against him.

Lately, a female nurse was allegedly gang-raped by four muggers during a robbery bid in Lahore. Police arrested two suspects for their involvement in the heinous act.

According to the police, the incident occurred within the remits of Gujjarpura police station when a woman was returning to her home after closing down the clinic, where she works as a female health worker.

