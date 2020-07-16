ATC awards life sentence to four men in woman rape case

MIRPURKHAS: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Mirpurkhas on Thursday awarded life sentences to four men after they were convicted for their role in raping a woman, ARY NEWS reported.

The case was registered with the Dengan police station, blaming six accused for their role in raping a woman.

The ATC judge acquitted two other accused in the case after the court found them not guilty in light of the presented evidence.

On 17 December 2019, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore awarded the death penalty on three counts to convict Sohail Shehzad for raping, murdering minor boy in Chunian.

The ATC judge Muhammad Iqbal handed life imprisonment and death sentence to convict Sohail Shehzad on three counts and ordered him to pay a fine of Rs3 million in addition to Rs200,000 compensation to the legal heirs of the victim. In case of failure to pay compensation and fine, he will have to serve an additional six months.

The apprehension of Shehzad, 27, had announced by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on October 1. He said DNA samples from 1,649 people were profiled and once the culprit was caught, his DNA matched a “100 percent” with the samples collected from the crime scene.

The undercover police officers including women personnel played a vital role in the arrest of a suspected child rapist in Chunian, The suspected child rapist identified as Sohail Shehzad, who had murdered four minor boys in Chunian, was arrested by undercover police officers which searched over 4,500 houses and even sold food items on carts to nab the cold-blooded rapist-cum-murderer.

