Boy sets himself on fire after being stopped from filming TikTok video

PAKPATTAN: A teenage boy set himself on fire on Thursday in Arifwala, a tehsil of Pakpattan district after being stopped by father from making TikTok video, ARY News reported.

According to details, tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire after he was continuously being stopped by his father from filming Tiktok videos, that has killed many youngsters across the globe.

The boy was shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Last year in December, the teenager was accidentally shot dead while filming a video with his friends in Sialkot’s Kharota Syedan area.

A 16-year-old boy, identified as Ammar Haider was using a pistol to record a TikTok video with his two other friends. Allegedly, the trigger of the pistol was accidentally pressed and the bullet hit Ammar’s stomach, which caused his death.

TikTok has over 500 million active users globally. The app had already crossed 1 billion downloads last year.

According to reports, at least 40 young people have lost their lives while making TikTok videos across the World. The highest number of cases has been reported in India.

