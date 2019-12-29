Sialkot teen shot dead as pistol goes off while filming TikTok video

SIALKOT: A teenager was accidentally shot dead while filming a video with his friends in Sialkot’s Kharota Syedan area here on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As per details, a 16-year-old boy, identified as Ammar Haider was using a pistol to record a TikTok video with his two other friends. Allegedly, the trigger of the pistol was accidentally pressed and the bullet hit Ammar’s stomach, which caused his death.



However, the deceased parents have claimed that one of the teen’s friends shot him intentionally over personal enmity.

The police have started an investigation and arrested both friends of the deceased while a case has been registered too. “Investigation is underway to examine whether Ammar was shot by his friends or he shot himself,” said police.

According to reports, at least 37 young people have lost their lives while making TikTok videos across the World. The highest number of cases has been reported in Pakistan and India.

