Three-year-old boy ‘poisoned to death’ in Lahore

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old boy was reportedly poisoned to death in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, Aamar, 3, had died after consuming some poisonous substance in Lahore’s Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Area on Tuesday. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. After the autopsy, the body had been handed over to his father.

In his statement to the police, his father accused his wife and in-laws of poisoning the minor boy to death. He told the police that his wife had been living with her parents for the past one and half years after developing differences. He maintained that his son was also living with her mother.

Police said that the post-mortem report of the child will explain the real cause of his death.

Earlier on January 4, in an upsetting incident to happen Saturday in Kot Addu the police had booked a man for serving poisoned juice to his minor granddaughter who died immediately.

According to the details shared by police, the suspect had adulterated the drink with poison meant to kill the five-year-old Aiman who, with her mother, had been living at her maternal family’s house after a falling out between the couple five years ago.

The maternal grandfather of deceased five-year-old Mulazim Hussain had told police that his son-in-law abandoned his daughter after they had a fight five years ago.

