Man allegedly kills minor granddaughter with poisoned juice

MUZAFFARGARH: In an upsetting incident to happen Saturday in Kot Addu the police booked a man for serving poisoned juice to his minor granddaughter who died immediately, ARY News reported.

According to the details shared by police, the suspect adulterated the drink with poison meant to kill the five-year-old Aiman who, with her mother, had been living at her maternal family’s house after a falling out with between the couple five years ago.

The maternal grandfather of deceased five-year-old Mulazim Hussain told police that his son-in-law abandoned his daughter after they had a fight five years ago.

He alleged that when Aiman went to meet her brother at their father’s house, the suspects were there who served her poisoned drink and killed her.

Her grandfather Asshiq Hussain and his relatives Mehtab and Nawab killed in, Mulazim alleged.

Following the death of minor Aiman, police have booked the suspected grandfather and his relatives allegedly complicit in the crime.

Police said they have booked the case against the suspects and have begun the investigations on the complaints made by the maternal grandfather.

However, it may be noted that the suspects have yet to be detained as they are still at large, police said.

