Two suspects wanted in robbery, gang rape killed in ‘encounter’

SHEIKHUPURA: In an alleged encounter police said Saturday they killed two suspected of robbery and gang-rape as they responded to police with fire when asked to stop for snap checking, ARY News reported.

The night before the police had arrested these suspects but their accomplices ambushed the police and freed them, police claimed today after the encounter resulted in their deaths.

Police said the suspects had committed a robbery a few days ago and gang-raped a girl during it.

However, the police said when they tried to stop the two at Awan Bhattian check post, the deceased suspects opened fire at personnel and later in an exchange conceded bullets leading to their immediate deaths.

READ: Multan minor rape: Man cajoles 4-year-old girl into house

Separately today from Punjab’s Multan, Police said they arrested the prime suspect who allegedly raped one four-year-old girl after he persuaded her with a pack of chips.

The four-year-old girl was taken to a house where she endured sexual assault allegedly by the arrested suspect Waseem, according to the case report.

The Gulgasht Station personnel said they materialized the arrest of the prime suspect within two hours of the incident as it began the investigation after booking him in a first information report.

Comments

comments