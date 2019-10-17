FBR chairman inaugurates Urdu website to facilitate taxpayers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi on Thursday inaugurated the Urdu website of FBR to facilitate the taxpayers.

Member FATE Mustafa Sajjad Hassan and Chief FATE Tehmina Aamer briefed the Chairman FBR about the features of the Urdu website.

The Urdu website offers online facilitation and services to the taxpayers about Income Tax, Sales Tax, Customs.

The Urdu version contains special features, which contain a useful reservoir of information relating to taxation and customs.

With the launch of the Urdu website, the people can not only file their complaints in Urdu but can also seek responses of their queries in the national language. The website offers facilitation to the people to read the Tax and Customs laws and rules, SROs and Circulars in the Urdu language.

“FBR will soon achieve complete automation in all areas which will certainly bring great ease for the taxpayers in future,” said FBR chairman.

Read More: FBR unearths 29 benami properties in KP

The Urdu website can be accessed by clicking on the Urdu button on the FBR’s website fbr.gov.pk. The Urdu website can also be logged into by accessing urdu.fbr.gov.pk.

Comments

comments