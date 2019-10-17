PESHAWAR: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has unearthed as many as 29 undeclared (benami) properties in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP), ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the properties were identified in Peshawar’s areas of Hayatabad and University Town. The properties are registered against different Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).

No one has claimed ownership of the undeclared properties. In this regard, the FBR has sent data of the benami properties to Benami Zone Islamabad, for further action.

Meanwhile, the FBR has constituted more teams for Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) and other areas of the province to identify more undeclared properties.

Back in July, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had formally seized (benami) property of Senator Chaudhry Tanvir, a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

The property was registered in the name of his servants. Tanvir’s benami property had been estimated to spread over 6000 canals.

Read more: 25 benami properties identified in Multan

His servants Abdul Aziz, Azhar Ali, Mubin Maroof, Sahajahan Begum and Raja Shakorr were sent legal notices by FBR informing them about the development and the consequences.

According to Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi one lac five thousand people had benefited from the Assets Declaration Scheme thus far.

