Newly-wed bride commits suicide in DG Khan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: In a shocking incident, a newly-wed bride committed suicide just two days after her mirage in Dera Ghazi Khan on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the girl,20, who had tied the knot with Pervez two days back, was found dead in his house. Her family told the police that the newly-wed bride committed suicide.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case in this regard and launched an investigation to unearth the real causes behind her death.

Read More: Newly-wed bride killed for not returning ‘Mehr’ in Bahawalpur

Earlier on October 15, in a shocking incident, a newly-wed bride had been allegedly stabbed to death by her husband for not returning ‘Mehr’ (dower) in Bahawalpur.

According to the details, Muhammad Ajmal, a resident of Uch Sharif, had tied the knot with Nusrat four months back and gave a valuable plot to her as Mehr at the time of marriage.

After one month of the marriage, Muhammad Ajmal had started demanding of her wife to return the plot which the latter had been refusing.

On Thursday, Muhammad Ajmal had once again demanded of her wife to return the plot which she refused. Following a verbal brawl over the issue, Muhammad Ajmal had stabbed her wife to death and attempted to commit suicide by slitting his throat.

Comments

comments