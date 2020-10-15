Newly-wed bride killed for not returning ‘Mehr’ in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: In a shocking incident, a newly-wed bride was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband for not returning ‘Mehr’ (dower) in Bahawalpur, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, Muhammad Ajmal, a resident of Uch Sharif, had tied the knot with Nusrat four months back and gave a valuable plot to her as Mehr at the time of marriage.

After one month of the marriage, Muhammad Ajmal had started demanding of her wife to return the plot which the latter had been refusing.

On Thursday, Muhammad Ajmal once again demanded of her wife to return the plot which she refused. Following a verbal brawl over the issue, Muhammad Ajmal stabbed her wife to death and attempted to commit suicide by slitting his throat.

Muhammad Ajmal was shifted to the hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted Nusrat’s body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police registered a case and launched investigations into the murder.

Earlier on September 8, a woman had been allegedly killed in Mahmoodabad area of the city as police arrested her husband and his friend over suspicion of their involvement in the suspected murder.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East while divulging details of the arrest had said that initially they were informed that a woman has committed suicide in Mahmoodabad No 5 area of the city.

“However, after suspicion over the cause of death, the police arrested her husband Shamshad Ahmed and his friend,” he had said adding that the couple had married out of free will four months back.

