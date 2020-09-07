KARACHI: A woman was allegedly killed in Mahmoodabad area of the city on Monday as police arrested her husband and his friend over suspicion of their involvement in the suspected murder, ARY NEWS reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East while divulging details of the arrest said that initially they were informed that a woman has committed suicide in Mahmoodabad No 5 area of the city.

“However, after suspicion over the cause of death, the police arrested her husband Shamshad Ahmed and his friend,” he said adding that the couple had married out of free will four months back.

She got khula from her previous husband and married to Shamshad Ahmed four months back.

The SSP East said that the parents of the victim had also cast suspicion over the death and termed it murder rather than a suicide. “We have shifted the body to a hospital for medico-legal formalities to ascertain the cause of death,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of domestic abuse and murder of women during it have been reported frequently in the country.

On August 19, a man shot at his wife in front of his children over a dispute in Karachi.

As per details, a man identified as Kamran was travelling along with his wife and children on a motorbike in Karachi’s area of Power Chowrangi, where he exchanged hot words with her.

Later, the man, after losing his temper, stopped the motorcycle and shot at his wife in front of the children. The woman was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.

Farhana, the injured woman, has registered a case against her husband under the attempt to murder charges. In a video available with ARY News, the man can be seen along with his children after shooting his wife.

SSP Central said the woman was living at her brother’s home after differences with Kamran.

