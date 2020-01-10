Bride, groom nabbed as police foil underage marriage in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: Sindh police on Friday foiled an underage marriage in Shikarpur district of the province and arrested the bride and groom, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred near Mando railway crossing in Shikarpur, where a marriage ceremony was held to tie a knot between a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy.

The police, however, raided the event after receiving information regarding the violation under provincial law restraining marriage before 18-year-old and arrested the would-be-bride Isra Bibi and the groom Barkat Shah.

The police also arrested the father of the boy while the prayer leader, who had to perform the ceremony, fled from the scene.

On December 18, police foiled a bid to marry a minor girl in Shikarpur to a 38-year-old man and arrested the father of the girl for his involvement.

According to police, an attempt was made to marry a 12-year-old girl in Shikarpur in violation of the provincial child marriages restraint act.

The police carried out the raid at the wedding ceremony and took custody of the minor girl. The father of the girl was also nabbed in the action while the groom and the prayer leader, who had to perform Nikkah ceremony, fled from the scene.

According to the police, the bride and his father would be presented before the court tomorrow and the parent could face upto three years in prison over facilitating the underage marriage.

