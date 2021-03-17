‘Bridgerton’ star clears confusion about season 2 filming

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has cleared confusion surrounding reports that the cast has started filming for season 2 of the hit show, reported Daily Mail.

Earlier in the week, another cast member, actor Luke Newton who plays Colin Bidgerton, shared a picture from the sets of the show on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy.

Captioned, “The boys are back in town,” the post triggered reports that the cast had started filming for the much-awaited season 2 of the Netflix hit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Newton (@lukenewtonuk)

Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the show, responded to one such tweet announcing that filming had commenced. “Not yet! Wigs and dresses yet to be made but soon!” she said.

Later, Newton himself also edited the caption on his post, adding the hashtags #THROWBACK and #SEASON1 to dispel any more assumptions and rumors around the show.

Bridgerton, created by Chris Van Dusen, is based on Julia Quinn’s novels of the same name. The popular drama starred Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor as its season one protagonists and racked up staggering viewership numbers, making it the “biggest series on Netflix ever”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

Comments

comments