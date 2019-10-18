Web Analytics
Here is a brief overview of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Pakistan tour

The British Royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton on Friday left for United Kingdom (UK) after completing their five-day visit of Pakistan.

The British Royal couple, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Islamabad on Monday, 14th October 2019 on a five-day official visit to Pakistan.

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton met President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on 15th October.

The Royal couple visited children at school and nursery.

They later visited Pakistan National Monument in a traditional Rickshaw and met various top-notch and other guests in a reception given by British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew.

ALSO READ: Celebs, guests share experience of meeting royal couple at reception

On 16th October, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the country’s glacial range in the Hindu Khush, where they saw a melting glacier in Broghil National Park, Chitral.

The couple was presented with Chitrali hats on their arrival in the city. They were also given a photo book reminiscing Princess Diana’s 1991 visit when she donned a similar traditional outfit.

The Duke and Duchess joined children and young people from the Kalash tribe in the village square.

The Royal couple met Chief Minister and Governor of Punjab in Lahore on 17th October where they were presented with souvenirs and a painting.

Later that day, they visited non-governmental child welfare organization SOS village and spent quality time celebrating birthday of three children, Princess Kate wished birthday to these kids in Urdu.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge then went to Pakistan Cricket Academy and played cricket with Sana Mir, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Later, the couple visited the well-celebrated Badshahi Mosque, followed by an appearance at Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital.

Kate Middleton wore surreal Pakistani outfits throughout the trip and complemented them with exquisite minimal jewelry.

She echoed Princess Diana’s style on the tour while her better half, Prince William also made sure to look best in a Sherwani.

On the last day of their maiden Pakistan tour, the duke and duchess visited an army canine school in Islamabad.

The couple was see-off by the Pakistani officials and UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew and his staff at the Noor Khan Airbase.

