Meeting summoned to bring back Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka

KARACHI: Interior ministry has summoned an important meeting on Thursday to discuss the matter pertaining to the repatriation of Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

Senior officials of the Interior Minister would attend the meeting that would mull over measures needed to bring back Pakistani prisoners.

The interior ministry has also summoned Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), IG Islamabad and Chairman NADRA, director immigration, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials, Superintendent Adiala Prison, and Director Foreign Affairs for consultation over the matter.

The meeting would decide over sending a plane to bring back Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka.

Pakistani authorities have worked to bring back Pakistani prisoners stranded abroad and in a similar successful effort, at least 250 Pakistani inmates arrived at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore from Malaysia on board a Malaysian airline flight in May this year.

All the prisoners were shifted to quarantine facilities after screening for the novel coronavirus at the airport.

Read More: Eight Pakistani prisoners repatriated after being released by India

The Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur has been making efforts to secure the release of Pakistanis languishing in jails in Malaysia. The release of the 250 inmates is the fruition of these efforts.

Pakistani High Commissioner Amina Baloch said three flights will repatriate Pakistani inmates from Malaysia before Eidul Fitr.

Comments

comments