Eight Pakistani prisoners repatriated after being released by India

ISLAMABAD: Eight Pakistani prisoners were repatriated to their home country via the Attari-Wagah border crossing after being released by Indian authorities on Saturday.

According to the Pakistan High Commission in India, the individuals were handed over to Pakistani authorities at the Attari-Wagah border in the presence of an official of the Pakistan High Commission.

Those who were repatriated included Abdul Rashid, Mahmood Ahmed, Syed Javed Iqbal, Ghulam Akbar, Irfan Ullah, Feroze Alwardeen, Javed Aslam and Zahoor Ahmed.

They were taken into custody by Indian security agencies after they accidently ventured into Indian terrority.

Earlier, on Jan 6, a total 20 Indian fishermen were handed over to Indian officials in a ceremony at Wagah border after completing the legal formalities.

Edhi Foundation distributed gifts among the fishermen upon arrival at the Lahore railway station.

It is pertinent to mention here that Edhi Foundation beared their expenses for travelling and food.

The Maritime Security Agency had arrested the fishermen over violation of Pakistani territorial waters last year.

