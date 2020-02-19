PMSA arrests 23 Indian fishermen for violating maritime boundaries

KARACHI: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Wednesday arrested twenty three Indian fishermen for violating territorial waters and doing illegal fishing.

According to PSMA spokesman, four boat of the fishermen were also taken into the custody during the action taken by the PMSA’s personnel patrolling the sea border.

Arrested fishermen were handed over to docks police station after initial investigation.

Pakistan and India routinely arrest fishermen on charges of entering each other’s waters as the maritime boundaries between the two countries were poorly defined and many fishing boats lack technologies on locating their precise places.

Earlier on January 5, twenty Indian fishermen imprisoned in Malir District Jail were released and handed over to Indian authorities from Lahore.

The Indian fishermen were released at 3:00 PM from Malir District Jail in Landhi and were handed over to the Edhi Foundation by the jail police.

The fishermen traveled from Cantt Station of Karachi to Lahore and were handed over to the Indian side via Wagah border crossing.

