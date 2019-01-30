British Airways can help in boosting tourism in Pakistan: Zulfikar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari on Wednesday said British Airways could help in augmenting tourism in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the representatives of British Embassy Islamabad who, along with the officials of British Airways, called on Zulfikar Bukhari to discuss the issues of mutual interests. Paul Coventry, Head of Worldwide Airports, John Monks, Director Safety and Security and David Craig, International Risk Adviser were part of the British Airways delegation.

The PM’s special assistant asked the Britain’s national flag carrier to help spread the positive image of Pakistan across the world.

“Pakistan’s connectivity with the world is going to increase and this will come as an opportunity for the country,” he added.

British Airways officials thanked the special assistant for his continuous support and asked for further cooperation in future.

The delegation appreciated the world class facilities being provided at the New Islamabad Airport and told Zulfikar Bukhari that by size and design the New Islamabad Airport was among the few best airports in the region.

Additionally, the Safe City project came under discussion and the delegation expressed satisfaction with the efficacy of the project in ensuring the safety of the capital city.

In the meeting, British Airways’ flight operations in Pakistan were discussed and the special assistant assured the delegation of full support of the government.

The Britain’s national flag carrier will launch its flight operation from Islamabad in June this year, after 10 years of a break.

“Direct flights from London Heathrow to Islamabad’s new airport will start in June,” British High Commissioner Thomas Drew has earlier announced.

Three flights will be operated from Islamabad to London every week.

