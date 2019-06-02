British Airways resumes Pakistan flights today

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: After long gap of 11 years, the British Airways is set to resume its flights for Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The flight from London airport that is scheduled to leave for Islamabad around 9:15pm today, will land at the Islamabad airport at 9:25am.

“The final touches are coming together for the airline’s return ahead of the first flight on Sunday June 2,” British Airways said in a statement. It will launch a three-per-week service to London Heathrow, it said.

Andrew Brem, Chief Commercial Officer at British Airways, said: “The excitement is building as we put the final touches to this exciting route launch. The anticipation from customers and colleagues has been palpable and we hope customers in both the UK and Pakistan will enjoy the classically British service we offer, with thoughtful bespoke touches.”

Aftab Khan who speaks both English and Urdu, and is one of the crew operating the inaugural flight, said: “I can’t wait for what will be such a wonderful occasion. To be chosen to operate this flight, with my close family links to Pakistan, is a real honour. I know that my colleagues operating the flight are just as excited.”

Read more: British Airways can help in boosting tourism in Pakistan: Zulfikar Bukhari

British Airways’ long-haul flights include extremely generous hand baggage allowances – one large cabin bag with a small laptop or handbag – complimentary food and drink, online check-in and free seat selection 24 hours prior to departure.

Customers landing in to London can connect on to British Airways’ network which includes over 30 destinations across North America, with over 70 flights per day to the US through the airline’s joint business with American Airlines. Customers can also connect to over 30 countries in Europe.

British Airways is amid a £6.5 billion investment for customers, including the installation of the best quality WiFi and power in every seat, fitting 128 long-haul aircraft with new interiors and taking delivery of 72 new aircraft.

Comments

comments