British Airways team reviews arrangements at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A British Airways (BA) team visited the Allama Iqbal International Airport on Tuesday to review security and other arrangements made at the airport as it plans to operate direct flights to Lahore from the United Kingdom (UK).

Sources relayed British Airways will operate direct flights to and from the provincial capital as it has sought permission from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) for landing of its flights at the airport.

The PCAA security director briefed the visiting team of experts about security measures put in place at the airport. Besides, it got a detailed briefing from the Airport Security Force (ASF) about the airport’s security.

The airline is going to commence flight operation to Lahore after resuming direct flights to Islamabad.

British Airways resumed flight operations to Pakistan in June 2019, more than 10 years after a hotel bombing in Islamabad in 2008 led to the suspension of its flights to Pakistan.

Flight operations that were suspended again due to the coronavirus pandemic resumed in August.

