British high commissioner meets COAS, discusses Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, the Afghan peace process, overall security situation, and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, the army chief thanked the British government for its support to Pakistan in fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: Afghan peace process must be protected from ‘spoilers’: FM Qureshi

Earlier on January 29, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the Afghan peace process must be protected from the elements that are trying to disrupt it.

Addressing a webinar through a video link, FM Qureshi had said that the positive momentum of the inter-Afghan dialogue must be maintained and this historic opportunity must not be missed.

He had also underlined that the world community should urge all parties to agree on ways to reduce the violence that could lead to a ceasefire.

