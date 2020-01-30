British Envoy, Hafeez Shaikh discuss economic prospects    

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner on Thursday called on Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, where the latter briefed him over the economic policies introduced in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said that economic development without expenditures and investments is not long-lasting and the incumbent government wants economic progress linked with improvement in the country’s exports.

“We have minimized the government interference in the market and are reviving investment programmes,” he said.

He further said that they have minimized circular debt to 12 billion rupees. “Poor segment of the society is not overburdened in the recent hike in electricity prices,” he said.

Read More: COAS Bajwa, UK high commissioner discuss matters of mutual interest

The British High Commissioner extended support for the economic reforms in the country and said the economic sector would be of key importance in cooperation between the two countries.

He further apprised that the country has taken a step forward as British Airways revived flight operations and soften its travel advisory for the country.

On January 24, the United Kingdom has changed its travel advice today (Friday) to reflect the improved security situation in Pakistan.

Today’s announcement is the result of a comprehensive review of UK travel advice for Pakistan, based on a wide-ranging assessment of the country’s security situation. This is the first major update in the travel advice since 2015.

The improved security situation allowed for the return of British Airways to Pakistan in June 2019 and the visit by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in October 2019. Among other changes, the advice now allows for travel by road to the North of Pakistan as well as the Kalesh and Bamboret Valleys.

Comments

comments