COAS Bajwa, UK high commissioner discuss matters of mutual interest

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters here on Wednesday, ISPR reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army chief welcomed Dr Christian Turner to Pakistan and wished him well for the assignment.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest and regional security came under discussion.

Dr. Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan called on COAS today at GHQ. COAS welcomed him to Pakistan and wished him well for the assignment. During the meeting matters of mutual interests were discussed. pic.twitter.com/zMrE7LJf3Z — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 11, 2019

Earlier, on December 25, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the strike corps during its winter collective training, reported the Inter-services public relations (ISPR) wing of the armed forces.

Director-General of the Inter-services public relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter to share the development.

Read More: PAF conducts command level night time operational exercise

The Tweets read: “COAS visited strike corps near Bahawalpur. Witnessed training exercise for the conduct of trans frontier offensive operations. Fighter aircraft of Pakistan Air Force and a contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces also participated in the exercise.”

Comments

comments