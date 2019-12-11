Web Analytics
COAS Bajwa, UK high commissioner discuss matters of mutual interest

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters here on Wednesday, ISPR reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army chief welcomed Dr Christian Turner to Pakistan and wished him well for the assignment.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest and regional security came under discussion.

Earlier, on December 25, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the strike corps during its winter collective training, reported the Inter-services public relations (ISPR) wing of the armed forces.

Director-General of the Inter-services public relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter to share the development.

The Tweets read: “COAS visited strike corps near Bahawalpur. Witnessed training exercise for the conduct of trans frontier offensive operations. Fighter aircraft of Pakistan Air Force and a contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces also participated in the exercise.”

