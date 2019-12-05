PAF conducts command level night time operational exercise

Pakistan Air Force conducted a command level night time operational exercise with participation of all types of PAF aircraft and Air Defence assets.

The night exercise was a sequel to the Hawk-Eye exercise which was conducted last week, with participation of all operational PAF Bases.

Read More: President Arif Alvi praises army shooters’ marksmanship

The exercise was aimed at training the operational aircrew in effective, coordinated and concurrent employment of offensive and defensive capabilities.

The concepts practiced during the exercise enable PAF to effectively undertake concurrent operations under highly contested environment.

Read More: Abhinandan gallery setup at PAF museum Karachi

Earlier, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on November 29 carried out a command level operation exercise with the presence of all operational bases across the three regional commands.

According to a press release, “All types of Pakistan Air Force aircraft participated in the massive concurrent exercise to practice short-notice offensive employment concept involving fighter aircraft, force-multipliers and Special Forces.”

Comments

comments