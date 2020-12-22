British MP approaches Boris Johnson for Nawaz Sharif’s return  

LONDON: A British Member of Parliament (MP) has written a letter to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeking details regarding the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the British Parliamentarian Stephen Timms through a letter asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson if any arrangements were made to send back Nawaz Sharif, ex-premier of Pakistan.

“Will efforts be made to return Mian Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan?” MP @stephenctimms writes to PM @BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/VM2K3hiOi0 — Farid Qureshi (@FaridQureshi_UK) December 22, 2020



Stephen Timms wrote the letter on December 16, saying that one of his constituents has also written a letter to Boris Johnson regarding the matter while also sharing details regarding the refusal of Pakistani authorities from accepting a flight of the country’s deportees.

The British MP in his letter said that the UK was bound to send back the ex-prime minister of Pakistan.

Moreover, Khalid Lodhi, who had also written a letter to Boris Johnson, said that he had written a letter to British Home Minister Priti Patel and member of Parliament of the constituency, where PML-N supremo was currently staying.

Read More: ‘Nawaz Sharif’s passport to expire in February, could apply for asylum in UK’

The letter said that Nawaz Sharif came to London for his medical treatment and has now stayed in the country for more than a year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared on December 02 former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

Comments

comments