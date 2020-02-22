British MP denounces India deporting Debbie Abrahams

Labour Party MP in the British Parliament Hilary Benn has denounced the treatment meted out to Debbie Abrahams, leader of the UK Parliament’s All Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir, by India.

Talking exclusively to ARY News here, he said the British MP was denied entry into the country as she was kept from meeting her Indian relatives due to her extensive work on the Kashmir issue from the group’s platform ruffling a few feathers in New Delhi.

The UK lawmaker further said the Kashmir issue won’t be resolved without dialogue, stressing the need for talks to solve the decades-old dispute souring ties between the two nuclear-armed countries.

He expressed concern over what he said a dangerous situation in the occupied Kashmir where human rights violations are continuing unabated. He said the time has come to kick start talks to bring an end to human rights violations in the disputed region.

There is a crying need for talks between Pakistan and India to solve the Kashmir dispute, Hilary Benn said.

To a question, he said India’s treatment of Debbie Abrahams would be brought into notice of the UK parliament.

India earlier this week denied entry to a British lawmaker, Debbie Abrahams who has been critical of policies of New Delhi over Kashmir after she landed at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Taking to the Micro-blogging website Twitter on the matter, Abrahams questioned the behaviour saying: “Why did the Indian Government revoke my visa after it was granted? Why didn’t they let me get a ‘visa on arrival’? Is it because I have been critical of the Indian Government on #Kashmir human rights issues?”

Debbie said: “Just to be clear, I have Indian relatives who I was meant to be visiting with & have Indian members of staff accompanying me. The reason I got into politics is advance social justice & human rights for all. I will continue to challenge my own Government & others on these issues.”

