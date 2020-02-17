British lawmaker denied entry to India over critical stance on Kashmir

India denied entry to a British lawmaker, Debbie Abrahams who has been critical of policies of New Delhi over Kashmir after she landed at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, ARY News reported on Monday.

Debbie Abrahams, a Labour Party Member of Parliament who chairs a parliamentary group on Kashmir, was inhumanely treated by the Indian officials at the airport.

Taking to the Micro-blogging website Twitter on the matter, Abrahams questioned the behaviour saying: “Why did the Indian Government revoke my visa after it was granted? Why didn’t they let me get a ‘visa on arrival’? Is it because I have been critical of the Indian Government on #Kashmir human rights issues?”

In an accompanying tweet, Abrahams detailed her visit and what she was deprived of after the denial of entry.

Debbie said: “Just to be clear, I have Indian relatives who I was meant to be visiting with & have Indian members of staff accompanying me. The reason I got into politics is advance social justice & human rights for all. I will continue to challenge my own Government & others on these issues.”

