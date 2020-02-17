RAWALPINDI: The General Secretary of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres met the Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi on Monday, ISPR reported.

Matters pertaining to regional security and mutual interests came under discussion during the meeting while the Kashmir dispute and the Afghan peace process was also underscored.

Read More: UN chief reiterates call for dialogue on Kashmir issue

Guterres emphasised the need for implementation on the United Nations resolutions on the Kashmir issue as an amicable way to deal with the debacle.

UN General Secretary thanked the Army Chief for allowing independent UN observers to visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir to verify the situation on the ground.

Read More: Kashmiris protest outside Indian High Commission in London amid severe cold

The UN chief also lauded the role played by Pakistani law enforcers deployed with the UN peacekeeping missions across the world saying that Pakistan had been a great help in bringing and ensuring peace and balance in the world against the scourge of terrorism.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations wing of the armed forces, COAS Bajwa on the occasion said that the armed forces were striving hard for a stable and peaceful Pakistan and region.

Comments

comments