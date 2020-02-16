Kashmiris protest outside Indian High Commission in London amid severe cold

LONDON: A protest organised by JKLF (Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front) members was held outside the Indian High Commission on Sunday decrying gross rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

A large crowd gathered to show their dissent against the prevalent atrocities being dished out against innocent Kashmiris in the illegally annexed land.

Protesters were unperturbed by the extreme weather and cyclone Dennis which is currently on the horizon of England.

People were seen chanting and sloganeering in favor of Kashmir and against the Indian government and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In occupied Kashmir, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone, said that India is hell-bent upon suppressing the Kashmiris’ freedom movement through military might.

In a statement, he said freedom movements can never be suppressed through such tyranny.

He also expressed concern that the UN seemed helpless before the world’s cruel forces and was unable to implement its own resolution on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, three students from the Shopian district, studying at a private engineering college in Karnataka, were arrested on sedition charges for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video of it on social media.

