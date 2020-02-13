Indian soldier commits suicide in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: An Indian soldier has committed suicide by taking some poisonous substance in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The on-duty soldier of 3 Battalion of Rashtriya Rifles identified as Balram Singh committed suicide inside his camp in Ashmuqam area of Islamabad district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The report said that the latest incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir to 446 since January 2007.

Read: Two more Indian soldiers commit suicide in occupied Kashmir

In July last year, an Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier had committed suicide in Jammu city of occupied Kashmir.

The paramilitary trooper, R. Ram Kumar of D-37 Battalion, shot himself dead with his service rifle during duty hours at Civil Secretariat in Jammu, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Soon after the incident, he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, a police officer said.

Comments

comments