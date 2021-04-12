British Muslims to fast tomorrow as Ramazan moon sighted

LONDON: The London Central Mosque has on Monday announced the moon for the holy month of Ramazan has been sighted thus the first fast will be Tuesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.



The first Taraweeh prayers will be performed throughout England from tonight, said the central mosque’s announcement.

“Tuesday 13 April 2021 is the first of Ramadan 1442 Hijri,” read the announcement circular by the Coordination Council of Mosques.

Separately yesterday, the moon-sighting committee of Saudi Arabia announced that the Ramazan moon was not sighted in KSA, according to local media.

The first day of Ramazan will be April 13, Tuesday, the moon sighting committee in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday evening.

The committee added that the crescent moon had not been sighted. Accordingly, Monday, April 12, will be the last and 30th day of Shaban 1442 Hijri.

