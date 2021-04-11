Web Analytics
Saudi Arabia announces first day of Ramazan 2021

The moon-sighting committee of Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced that the Ramazan moon was not sighted in KSA, according to local media.

The first day of Ramazan will be April 13, Tuesday, the moon sighting committee in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday evening.

The committee added that the crescent moon had not been sighted. Accordingly, Monday, April 12, will be the last and 30th day of Shaban 1442 Hijri.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that only people vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to perform Umrah pilgrimage during the holy month of Ramazan.

The Haj and Umrah ministry said in a statement that permits will be effective from Ramadan 1 for immunized persons as shown in the Tawakkalna application, including those who have spent 14 days after getting their first dose of the vaccine, or those who have recovered from coronavirus.

According to the Saudi ministry, the procedure for getting permits for Umrah as well as for prayers and visits to the Two Holy Mosques must be completed through the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications by reserving the available time slot.

