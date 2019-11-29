British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing

LONDON: British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area in the center of the city, a security source told Reuters.

Videos and photographs on Twitter showed several police cars and buses on the bridge and a truck straddling several lanes.

A 14-second video clip on Twitter filmed from a high vantage point on the opposite side of the street showed what appeared to be three police officers backing away from a man lying on the pavement.