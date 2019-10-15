ISLAMABAD: The British Royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, called on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday (today).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met President Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi today, later they attended a luncheon organized by PM Khan at the Prime Minister House.

Both the visiting royals were received by the prime minister at the PM House.

Earlier in the day, the pair also paid a visit to a government girls’ high school and graced an event about the environment on Trail 05 of Margalla Hills.

The British Royal couple arrived in Islamabad yesterday on a five-day official visit to Pakistan.

The visiting couple was given a guard of honour on their arrival at the Noor Khan Airbase. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcomed Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Streets in Islamabad and around the country have been humming with festivities and celebrations to honour the royal pair with more than 1,000 police officers deployed for their security over the span of their five-day visit.

The visit will be concluded on October 18.

It is the first royal visit to Pakistan in 13 years. The last one was by Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who spent five days in Pakistan in 2006.

