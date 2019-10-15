British Royal couple arrives at Pakistan Monument in rickshaw

ISLAMABAD: The British Royal couple, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton are having good time in Pakistan.

The royal pair reached Pakistan Monument in a traditionally decorated rickshaw that was specially designed for them with Pakistani famous truck art.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accorded warm welcome, upon their arrival at the Pakistan Monument.

Check out the #RoyalVisitPakistan rickshaws on the roads of Rawalpindi and Lahore. Welcome to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/3LKxB2LYe8 — UKinPakistan🇬🇧🇵🇰 (@ukinpakistan) October 12, 2019

The British Royal pair is currently in Pakistan, on a five-day official visit. The couple was accorded guard of honour upon their arrival at the Noor Khan Airbase, last night.

They were welcomed by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The couple held meetings with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and also visited a government girls’ high school and graced an event about the environment on Trail 05 of Margalla Hills.

