Officials of British security agency visit PIA headquarters

KARACHI: The officials of British security agency, Department for Transport (DfT), have visited the headquarters of the national flag-carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), ARY News reported on Monday.

The delegation was briefed over security measures of flight operations including the direct flights to the United Kingdom (UK) and Boeing 777 aircraft. The PIA officials told DfT team that the administration of the national flag-carrier is providing security facilities to the passengers in accordance with the international standards.

Later, the officials visited PIA’s kitchen and engineering department. They expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements made for the Pakistan-UK direct flights.

Read: British delegation visits Karachi to inspect security at airport

Earlier, a delegation comprising officials from the British security agency, Department for Transport (DfT), had visited Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport yesterday to review security arrangements.

The delegation was given a briefing over security arrangements by the officials of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The British officials have also visited the counters established for a joint search of baggage at the airport besides inspecting equipment being used for screening of passengers’ luggage.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the United Kingdom (UK) provided the Explosive Detector machines to Pakistan for enhancing the security measures of the airports across the country. The DfT team members have also inspected the machines during the visit.

Read: After 10-year absence: First British Airways flight lands at Islamabad airport

Moreover, Airports’ Security Force (ASF) officials gave a briefing to them over the full-body scanner machine installed at the airport.

The Dft team also reviewed security arrangements of a direct flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), PK-787, to London from Karachi besides visiting cargo area of the aircraft.

It is the second visit of the British security team after August which aims to improve safety procedures of the passengers during air travelling.

Comments

comments