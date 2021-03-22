Broadsheet commission recommends de-sealing Swiss cases record

ISLAMABAD: The Broadsheet inquiry commission has recommended to de-seal Swiss cases record of the former president Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The committee in its report has unearthed the Swiss cases recorded kept in the record room of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The inquiry commission has recommended de-seal the record of the cases.

The record should be reviewed as to what has to be done with it, the Broadsheet committee has recommended.

Earlier in the day, the inquiry report of the Broadsheet scandal was received in the Prime Minister’s (PM) House, said sources.

The federal government had appointed Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed Shaikh to head the inquiry committee after the revelations made by the Broadsheet LLC chief Kaveh Mousavi.

Read more: PM House receives Broadsheet scandal inquiry report

UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.

Sources further said that the inquiry report was received by Joint Secretary Zahid Maqsood. The report consists of 500 pages. Overall the committee recorded statements of 26 witnesses in the scandal.

Comments

comments