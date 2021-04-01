Broadsheet inquiry commission blames bureaucracy for delaying payment

ISLAMABAD: The Broadsheet inquiry commission report has been made public after the approval of the federal cabinet that met with PM Imran Khan in the chair, today, ARY News reported.

The commission has blamed the country’s bureaucracy for delaying payments to the firm hired for finding assets of political leaders abroad that led to a US$9 million fine.

According to some of the findings compiled by Justice retd Azmat Saeed, conveyed to the prime minister, the bureaucracy tried its best to hide the record and the noncooperation from various ministries and the institutions should have made Mohan Das Gandhi, happy.

The record was found missing not only in Islamabad but at the Pakistani Embassy in the United Kingdom, the report said.

Furthermore, the Broadsheet commission said that a part of the record was found through conversation with the NAB and the commission record statements of 26 witnesses.

The report further stated that Broadsheet LLC chief Kaveh Mousavi is a convicted man and what he said about some political personalities that may be right or wrong.

Justice retired Azmat Saeed said he complied few parts of the report while staying at the area of the Margalla Hills. “Though I heard continued hearing howling of the jackals, that does not create any disturbance in work.”

Broadsheet commission recommends de-sealing Swiss cases record

The Broadsheet inquiry commission in its report recommended to de-seal Swiss cases record of the former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The committee in its report has unearthed the Swiss cases recorded kept in the record room of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The inquiry commission recommended de-seal the record of the cases.

The record should be reviewed as to what has to be done with it, the Broadsheet committee recommended.

