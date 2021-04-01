Cabinet decides to public Broadsheet inquiry report: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Thursday decided to make the Broadsheet inquiry commission report public, quoting sources, ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet meeting was presided over by Prime Minister (PM) through a video link. PM Imran and the cabinet members were briefed during the meeting on the inquiry report complied by Justice retired Azmat Saeed Shaikh in the Broadsheet saga.

“Broadsheet saga report should be made public,” PM Khan was quoted as saying during the meeting.

On March 22, PM House had received the Broadsheet inquiry commission report.

The federal government appointed Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed Shaikh to head the inquiry committee after the revelations made by the Broadsheet LLC chief Kaveh Mousavi.

UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.

Broadsheet commission recommends de-sealing Swiss cases record

The Broadsheet inquiry commission in its report recommended to de-seal Swiss cases record of the former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The committee in its report has unearthed the Swiss cases recorded kept in the record room of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The inquiry commission recommended de-seal the record of the cases.

The record should be reviewed as to what has to be done with it, the Broadsheet committee recommended.

