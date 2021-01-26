Cabinet okays formation of commission to investigate Broadsheet scandal

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet approved on Tuesday formation of an inquiry commission to investigate the Broadsheet scandal, reported ARY News.

The cabinet met today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad.

Sources said the Broadsheet issue came under discussion during the meeting as the cabinet deliberated on formation of an inquiry commission instead of a committee to investigate the matter.

They said former Supreme Court judge, justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed will head the commission that will be mandated to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the Broadsheet scandal.

The commission will re-investigate cases involving bigwigs, which were closed out of expediency, the sources said, adding cases of important personalities such as Rao Sikandar Iqbal and Aftab Ahmed Sherpao will be re-opened.

Earlier, the federal cabinet had formed an inquiry committee in light of recommendations presented to PM Imran Khan regarding the Broadsheet scandal.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz tweeted that the premier nominated justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed as head of the inquiry committee.

UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.

