Inquiry committee to probe Broadsheet scandal in 45 days: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz announced on Tuesday that the federal cabinet has formed an inquiry committee on the Broadsheet scandal which will complete its inquiry in 45 days, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhary and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari here in Islamabad, Shibli Faraz said federal cabinet meeting has formed an inquiry committee in light of recommendations presented to PM Imran Khan regarding the Broadsheet scandal.

“Newly formed inquiry committee will find out main characters who illegally benefitted themselves,” said Shibli Faraz, adding the committee will submit its report in 45 days.

He further said that the committee will be comprised of a former judge of the High Court or Supreme Court, a senior officer from FIA, Attorney General Office and any officer nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Cabinet has decided to hold a thorough investigation into the Broadsheet scandal in order to expose the elements involved in looting the national wealth, he added.

Shibli briefed media that the matter related to the probe into Broadsheet revelations has also come into discussion during the meeting.

The minister said that in light of the committee’s recommendations strict action will be taken against the culprits who looted the national exchequer.

Commenting on PDM’s protest in front of the Election Commission Office, Shibli Faraz expressed gratitude to the people of twin cities for rejecting the narrative of opposition.

Speaking on the occasion, Fawad Chaudhary said Broadsheet was registered in 1999 during the Pervez Musharraf era and was assigned to search illegal assets of Pakistanis in Asia, America and Europe.

The federal cabinet was also briefed regarding the matters related to coronavirus pandemic and procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. A briefing was given over civil service reforms in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that UK-based asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC had been hired in 2000 by General Pervez Musharraf’s government to help recover assets stashed by past Pakistani rulers abroad.

PM Imran Khan had also formed a five-member inter-ministerial committee over the Broadsheet saga and directed his team to present the entire case before the masses. The committee includes Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Babar Awan and Shehzad Akbar.

