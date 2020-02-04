BRT Peshawar to be completed by April 2020: Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR: In yet another deadline, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Tuesday announced to inaugurate Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar in April, this year, ARY News reported.

Expressing his views in ARY News’ programme, Bakhabar Savera, Shaukat Yousafizai said final phase of BRT Peshawar will be completed by February 15, adding that 50 buses are available at the corridor.

The minister said training of the staff and drivers of the project is currently underway and the provincial government would be able for a test run of the project in April.

Replying to a query, Shuakat Yousafzai said, the government assured Supreme Court for the completion of the project in June as a precautionary measure in case of any delay.

The Supreme Court on Monday had stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from probing alleged irregularities in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial announced its verdict on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s petition challenging a Peshawar High Court order from November 2019 directing the FIA to conduct an inquiry into different aspects of the bus project.

On November, 14, the PHC had handed down the judgment on BRT Peshawar and directed the FIA to probe the Project and submit the report within 45 days.

