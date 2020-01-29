BRT Peshawar to be completed by March 2020, says Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai has said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar project will be completed by the end of March this year, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking to media in Peshawar, the provincial information minister ruling out the propaganda of increase in the cost of the BRT Peshawar, he said the total cost of BRT Peshawar project is Rs34 billion.

He challenged the critics to expose corruption in the mega project. Shaukat Yousafzai said the civil work of the Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar project has been completed and it will be completed by the end of March this year.

Read more: All BRT Peshawar project contractors paid dues: spokesperson

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had directed on May 12, last year, to work day and night for completion of the Peshawar BRT project.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had decided to seek more time from Peshawar High Court (PHC) for completing probe into Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar.

In the so far investigation, the FIA has recorded statements of officials of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Local Bodies and others. However, some of the departments refrain from offering technical support in the probe, sources said.

