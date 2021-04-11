10 more buses inducted in BRT Peshawar fleet

PESHAWAR: As many as 10 new Peshawar BRT buses have arrived in Pakistan from China, ARY News reported on Sunday.

BRT Peshawar spokesperson said that 10 new buses have been inducted into the fleet of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in Peshawar for mass commuting.

The new buses will be operated at more routes of the project.

He further said that more new busses for BRT Peshawar are on their way from China.

On August 13, last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) flagship project, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

The BRT is a 27.5 kilometer-long main corridor track with 31 stations, besides seven feeder routes of a total of 62 kilometers with 146 stops to facilitate hundreds of thousands of passengers every day.

Work on the bus project was launched in Oct 2017 by the then chief minister, Pervez Khattak, who set six months deadline for its completion at a cost of Rs49 billion. However, the project suffered delays due to the frequent design changes and other issues, pushing up the project cost.

