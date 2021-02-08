30 more buses to be inducted in BRT Peshawar fleet

PESHAWAR: 30 new buses to be inducted into the fleet of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in Peshawar for mass commuting, ARY News reported on Monday.

BRT Peshawar spokesperson said that the consignment of 30 new busses for Pakistan is on its way from China. The new buses will be operated at more routes of the project.

As many as 3,750 passengers can travel in the buses simultaneously in the 10-meter long new buses. With the new inclusion of 30 buses in the BRT fleet, the total number of busses would be 158.

On August 13, last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) flagship project, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

Read more: BRT probe: Supreme Court declares PHC order as void

The BRT is a 27.5 kilometer-long main corridor track with 31 stations, besides seven feeder routes of a total of 62 kilometers with 146 stops to facilitate hundreds of thousands of passengers every day.

Work on the bus project was launched in Oct 2017 by the then chief minister, Pervez Khattak, who set six months deadline for its completion at a cost of Rs49 billion. However, the project suffered delays due to the frequent design changes and other issues, pushing up the project cost.

