BRT Peshawar probe: SC to hear plea against PHC’s ruling on Monday

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) will take up the plea challenging Peshawar High Court verdict to probe BRT Peshawar project on Monday, ARY News reported.

The verdict of the PSH was challenged by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA). The court has summoned Advocate General KP to appear before the court on Monday (February 3).

It may be noted that the PHC had ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe into alleged financial irregularities in the BRT Peshawar project.

Earlier this week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai had said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar project would be completed by the end of March this year.

Talking to media in Peshawar, the provincial information minister ruling out the propaganda of increase in the cost of the BRT Peshawar had said the total cost of BRT Peshawar project is Rs34 billion.

He challenged the critics to expose corruption in the mega project. Shaukat Yousafzai said the civil work of the Bus Rapid Transit Peshawar project has been completed and it will be completed by the end of March this year.

