BRT Peshawar probe: FIA to seek more time from PHC to complete investigation

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided on Tuesday to seek more time from Peshawar High Court (PHC) for completing probe into Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar, ARY News reported.

As per details, the inquiry of the FIA remains incomplete in the 45 days deadline set by the PHC, which is expiring today.

In the so far investigation, the FIA has recorded statements of officials of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Local Bodies and others. However, some of the departments refrain from offering technical support in the probe, sources said.

On November, 14, the PHC had handed down the judgment on BRT Peshawar and directed the FIA to probe the Project and submit the report within 45 days.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, in the month of October, had announced new date for the completion of Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The provincial government admitted its mistake for making another delay in the functionalisation of BRT project. The project would now be completed by the end of 2019, said KP’s Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had directed on May 12 to work day and night for completion of the Peshawar BRT project.

